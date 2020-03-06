Love Funding Provides Two Construction Loans Totaling $55.6M for Seniors Housing Projects in Paterson, New Jersey

PATERSON, N.J. — Love Funding Corp. has provided two loans totaling $55.6 million for the construction and permanent financing of Riverside Village Senior Apartments and Riverside Village Family Apartments. Both properties are located in Paterson, a northwestern suburb of New York City. The borrower was Roizman Development. The lender provided the developer with low-rate, nonrecourse financing for the duration of construction and for a subsequent 40-year term. Riverside Village Senior Apartments will feature 81 units in a four-story, elevator-serviced building. Riverside Village Family Apartments will feature 165 townhouse-style rental units. The construction will be part of an existing public housing development known as Riverside Terrace, currently containing 300 units. The apartment complex will be the second phase of the Riverside Terrace Master Redevelopment Plan. Inglese Architecture + Engineering is serving as the design architect, and ETC Cos. LLC is the general contractor. S.H.N.I.R. Apartment Management Corp. will be the operator. Riverside Senior Apartments is slated for completion in June 2021. Riverside Village Family apartments is slated for completion in January 2022.