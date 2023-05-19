Friday, May 19, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Love's-Truck-Solutions-Natalia
Love's Truck Solutions' new facility in Natalia, Texas, will total 252,000 square feet and open later this year.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Love’s Truck Solutions to Open 252,500 SF Distribution Center in Natalia, Texas

by Taylor Williams

NATALIA, TEXAS — Love’s Truck Solutions, which operates truck stops across the country, will open a 252,500-square-foot distribution center in Natalia, about 30 miles southwest of San Antonio. HDA Architects designed the $23 million facility, the site of which is situated adjacent to an existing Love’s Travel Stop. The facility will house a tire warehouse, temperature-controlled storage space and 5,500 square feet of office space. Building features will include two drive-up doors, 24 full docks and four overhead doors. Construction is underway and expected to be complete this fall.

You may also like

Versal Negotiates Sale of 790-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in...

GTIS Partners to Develop 454,000 SF Industrial Project...

AP Construction to Renovate 236,000 SF Industrial Building...

Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of Industrial Development...

J&L Cos. Begins Leasing 403-Unit Apartment Community in...

Lightstone Group Completes 303-Room Moxy Hotel on Manhattan’s...

Westrum Development Opens 211-Unit Apartment Community in Lansdale,...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $11.1M Sale of Industrial...

STRO Cos. Acquires 45,500 SF Industrial Property in...