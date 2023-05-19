Love’s Truck Solutions to Open 252,500 SF Distribution Center in Natalia, Texas

NATALIA, TEXAS — Love’s Truck Solutions, which operates truck stops across the country, will open a 252,500-square-foot distribution center in Natalia, about 30 miles southwest of San Antonio. HDA Architects designed the $23 million facility, the site of which is situated adjacent to an existing Love’s Travel Stop. The facility will house a tire warehouse, temperature-controlled storage space and 5,500 square feet of office space. Building features will include two drive-up doors, 24 full docks and four overhead doors. Construction is underway and expected to be complete this fall.