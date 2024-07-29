Monday, July 29, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Lovett Commercial Nears Completion of 106-Unit Multifamily Project in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Locally based developer Lovett Commercial is nearing completion of The Lawndale, a 106-unit multifamily project in Houston’s Pecan Park neighborhood. The complex offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 555 to 1,307 square feet and amenities such as a pool, business center and an outdoor cooking and entertainment pavilion. Half of the residences are reserved for households earning 80 percent or less of the area median income. Construction began in April 2023, and the first residents have begun moving in. Rents start at $1,080 for a one-bedroom apartment.

You may also like

JLL Brokers Sale of 284-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Community...

Empyrean Benefit Solutions Signs 41,667 SF Office Lease...

Shannon Waltchack Acquires 29,483 SF Retail Center in...

PruittHealth Breaks Ground on $385.5M Redevelopment of Seniors...

BMC Capital Arranges $1.8M Loan for Refinancing of...

Berkadia Arranges $13M Acquisition Financing for Arcadia Decatur...

Lincoln Equities Group Receives $60.8M Construction Loan for...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $8.2M Sale of Brooklyn...

Värde Partners Provides $105M Loan for Artisan Crossing...