Lovett Commercial Nears Completion of 106-Unit Multifamily Project in Houston

HOUSTON — Locally based developer Lovett Commercial is nearing completion of The Lawndale, a 106-unit multifamily project in Houston’s Pecan Park neighborhood. The complex offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 555 to 1,307 square feet and amenities such as a pool, business center and an outdoor cooking and entertainment pavilion. Half of the residences are reserved for households earning 80 percent or less of the area median income. Construction began in April 2023, and the first residents have begun moving in. Rents start at $1,080 for a one-bedroom apartment.