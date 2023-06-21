Lovett Industrial Acquires 328 Acres Near Port of Virginia, Plans 2.2 MSF Spec Development

JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA. — Lovett Industrial has acquired 328 acres in James City County, a county between Port of Virginia and I-95 near Williamsburg, Va. The Houston-based developer plans to build Enterprise Logistics Park, a 2.2 million-square-foot industrial park, on the site. In addition to the port and I-95, the speculative development will have direct access to I-64. Design is underway on the park, which will feature a variety of building sizes ranging from 100,000 to 1 million square feet and capabilities from light-industrial to manufacturing, as well as amenity space and conveniences for workers.

Lovett plans to break ground in first-quarter 2024. Once completed, Enterprise Logistics Park will be the largest speculative industrial park developed on the I-64 corridor between Norfolk and Richmond, according to Lovett. Geoff Poston and Ellis Colthorpe of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer will handle marketing and leasing efforts at the park.