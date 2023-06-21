Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The site in James City County will house Enterprise Logistics Park, a 2.2 million-square-foot industrial development.
AcquisitionsDevelopmentIndustrialSoutheastVirginia

Lovett Industrial Acquires 328 Acres Near Port of Virginia, Plans 2.2 MSF Spec Development

by John Nelson

JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA. — Lovett Industrial has acquired 328 acres in James City County, a county between Port of Virginia and I-95 near Williamsburg, Va. The Houston-based developer plans to build Enterprise Logistics Park, a 2.2 million-square-foot industrial park, on the site. In addition to the port and I-95, the speculative development will have direct access to I-64. Design is underway on the park, which will feature a variety of building sizes ranging from 100,000 to 1 million square feet and capabilities from light-industrial to manufacturing, as well as amenity space and conveniences for workers.

Lovett plans to break ground in first-quarter 2024. Once completed, Enterprise Logistics Park will be the largest speculative industrial park developed on the I-64 corridor between Norfolk and Richmond, according to Lovett. Geoff Poston and Ellis Colthorpe of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer will handle marketing and leasing efforts at the park.

You may also like

LORE to Develop $500M Multifamily Project in Miami’s...

Lee & Associates Brokers $4M Sale of Royale...

SecureSpace Acquires 57,700 SF Northlynn Mini-Storage in Seattle

Lee & Associates Orange Signs $4.3M Lease for...

Jamestown Tops Out Mass Timber Mixed-Use Building at...

Ackerman Purchases New 212,232 SF Distribution Center in...

Southwest Value Partners, AEG Sign Iconix Fitness to...

SWBC to Develop 293-Unit Apartment Community in West...

Avison Young Brokers $20M Sale of Multifamily Development...