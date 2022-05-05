REBusinessOnline

Lovett Industrial Acquires 580,277 SF Industrial Park in Bridgewater, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

Middlebrook Crossroads in Bridgewater, New Jersey comprises 18 buildings on a 38.6-acre site.

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — Houston-based investment firm Lovett Industrial, in partnership with an undisclosed capital source, has acquired Middlebrook Crossroads, a 580,277-square-foot industrial park in the Northern New Jersey community of Bridgewater. The development comprises 18 buildings with an average size of 32,000 square feet on a 38.6-acre site. At the time of sale, Middlebrook Crossroads was close to fully leased to 28 tenants including UPS, Lexus and SCP Distributors. Gary Gabriel, Kyle Schmitt, David Bernhaut and Ryan Larkin of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal. The seller was not disclosed.

