REBusinessOnline

Lovett Industrial Acquires Land in Inland Empire for 114,115 SF Industrial Development

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Development, Industrial, Western

Renaissance-Logitsics-Center-Rialto-CA

Located in Rialto, Calif., Renaissance Logistics Center will offer 114,115 square feet of Class A industrial space. (Rendering courtesy of Lovett Industrial)

RIALTO, CALIF. — Houston-based Lovett Industrial has closed on a six-acre parcel in Rialto with plans to develop Renaissance Logistics Center on the site, which is directly on I-210.

Construction for the 114,115-square-foot, front-load industrial facility is scheduled to commence in January, with completion slated for September 2023. The building will feature efficient ingress and egress to the adjacent freeway interchange, 36-foot clear heights, a 7-inch reinforced concrete slab, 90 auto stalls, skylights and speculative office space with mezzanine space.

HPA is serving as architect, and Westland Engineering is serving as civil engineer of the development. Bill Heim and Alex Heim of Lee & Associates Ontario, Calif., will handle marketing and leasing of the project.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Dec
8
Webinar: What Will 2023 Hold for Seniors Housing Investment & Acquisition Activity?
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  