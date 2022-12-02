Lovett Industrial Acquires Land in Inland Empire for 114,115 SF Industrial Development

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Development, Industrial, Western

Located in Rialto, Calif., Renaissance Logistics Center will offer 114,115 square feet of Class A industrial space. (Rendering courtesy of Lovett Industrial)

RIALTO, CALIF. — Houston-based Lovett Industrial has closed on a six-acre parcel in Rialto with plans to develop Renaissance Logistics Center on the site, which is directly on I-210.

Construction for the 114,115-square-foot, front-load industrial facility is scheduled to commence in January, with completion slated for September 2023. The building will feature efficient ingress and egress to the adjacent freeway interchange, 36-foot clear heights, a 7-inch reinforced concrete slab, 90 auto stalls, skylights and speculative office space with mezzanine space.

HPA is serving as architect, and Westland Engineering is serving as civil engineer of the development. Bill Heim and Alex Heim of Lee & Associates Ontario, Calif., will handle marketing and leasing of the project.