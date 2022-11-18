Lovett Industrial Breaks Ground on 1.1 MSF Spec Project in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Innovation Ridge Logistics Park will be located off U.S. Highway 80 in Forney. The development will feature a diversified site plan, multiple points of ingress and egress and a newly constructed four-lane road.

FORNEY, TEXAS — Houston-based developer Lovett Industrial has broken ground on Innovation Ridge Logistics Park, a 1.1 million-square-foot speculative project in the eastern Dallas suburb of Forney. The development will consist of an 817,538-square-foot cross-dock facility, a 175,092-square-foot single-load building and a 145,020-square-foot single-load structure. Ware Malcomb designed the project, and Alston Construction is serving as the general contractor. Kimley-Horn is the civil engineer. Simmons Bank provided construction financing, and Cushman & Wakefield is the leasing agent. Completion is slated for September 2023.