Lovett Industrial Breaks Ground on 1.1 MSF Spec Project in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Innovation-Ridge-Logistics-Park-Forney

Innovation Ridge Logistics Park will be located off U.S. Highway 80 in Forney. The development will feature a diversified site plan, multiple points of ingress and egress and a newly constructed four-lane road.

FORNEY, TEXAS — Houston-based developer Lovett Industrial has broken ground on Innovation Ridge Logistics Park, a 1.1 million-square-foot speculative project in the eastern Dallas suburb of Forney. The development will consist of an 817,538-square-foot cross-dock facility, a 175,092-square-foot single-load building and a 145,020-square-foot single-load structure. Ware Malcomb designed the project, and Alston Construction is serving as the general contractor. Kimley-Horn is the civil engineer. Simmons Bank provided construction financing, and Cushman & Wakefield is the leasing agent. Completion is slated for September 2023.

