Lovett Industrial Breaks Ground on 282,000 SF Orr Road Business Center in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Houston-based Lovett Industrial has broken ground on Orr Road Business Center, a 282,000-square-foot industrial business park in Charlotte. The property will feature two multi-tenant rear-load buildings on 21.7 acres, designed for occupancies ranging from 30,000 to 156,000 square feet. The buildings will comprise 156,000 and 126,000 square feet, respectively, featuring 32-foot clear heights, 6-inch reinforced concrete slabs, 180-foot truck courts, 60 total loading doors and two drive-in doors each.

Henry Lobb and Abby Rights of Avison Young will manage leasing at the property, with Chris Skibinski of Avison Young providing capital markets strategic advisory services. A construction timeline was not disclosed.