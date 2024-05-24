Friday, May 24, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Upon completion, the property will feature two industrial buildings comprising 156,000 and 126,000 square feet, respectively.
DevelopmentIndustrialNorth CarolinaSoutheast

Lovett Industrial Breaks Ground on 282,000 SF Orr Road Business Center in Charlotte

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Houston-based Lovett Industrial has broken ground on Orr Road Business Center, a 282,000-square-foot industrial business park in Charlotte. The property will feature two multi-tenant rear-load buildings on 21.7 acres, designed for occupancies ranging from 30,000 to 156,000 square feet. The buildings will comprise 156,000 and 126,000 square feet, respectively, featuring 32-foot clear heights, 6-inch reinforced concrete slabs, 180-foot truck courts, 60 total loading doors and two drive-in doors each.

Henry Lobb and Abby Rights of Avison Young will manage leasing at the property, with Chris Skibinski of Avison Young providing capital markets strategic advisory services. A construction timeline was not disclosed.

You may also like

Aztec Group Arranges $55.6M Financing for Active Adult...

CBRE Secures $30.9M Construction Loan for Publix-Anchored Shopping...

JLL Brokers Sale of 264,339 SF Regency Center...

Four Retailers Sign Leases at Freshfields Village in...

Creation, Clarion Partners Break Ground on $250M Park...

Transwestern Development Completes 199-Unit Vero Apartment Community in...

Flywheel Capital Buys Two Industrial Outdoor Storage Properties...

Stream Realty Partners Completes 345,425 SF Office Project...

Lee & Associates Negotiates Sale of 150,268 SF...