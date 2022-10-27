Lovett Industrial Breaks Ground on 388,793 SF Spec Project in South Houston

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

In addition to 610 Business District, Lovett Industrial has seven other projects in various stages of development throughout the Houston area.

HOUSTON — Locally based developer Lovett Industrial has broken ground on a 388,793-square-foot industrial project in South Houston. The project represents Phase I of 610 Business District, a 113-acre speculative development. Phase I will comprise a 291,459-square-foot, cross-dock building with 36-foot clear heights and a 97,223-square-foot, front-load building with 32-foot clear heights. Completion is slated for August 2023. More Architecture Studio designed the development, and Alston Construction is serving as the general contractor. Associated Bank provided construction financing for the project. CBRE has been tapped as the leasing agent.