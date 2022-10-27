REBusinessOnline

Lovett Industrial Breaks Ground on 388,793 SF Spec Project in South Houston

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

610-Business-District-Houston

In addition to 610 Business District, Lovett Industrial has seven other projects in various stages of development throughout the Houston area.

HOUSTON — Locally based developer Lovett Industrial has broken ground on a 388,793-square-foot industrial project in South Houston. The project represents Phase I of 610 Business District, a 113-acre speculative development. Phase I will comprise a 291,459-square-foot, cross-dock building with 36-foot clear heights and a 97,223-square-foot, front-load building with 32-foot clear heights. Completion is slated for August 2023. More Architecture Studio designed the development, and Alston Construction is serving as the general contractor. Associated Bank provided construction financing for the project. CBRE has been tapped as the leasing agent.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
2
Webinar: Student Housing Demand — 2022 Review & 2023 Outlook
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  