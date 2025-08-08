Friday, August 8, 2025
Pictured is a rendering of one of the buildings of Phase II of 610 Business District in Houston. Phase I comprised two buildings totaling 390,000 square feet, meaning that Phase III is currently planned to feature three buildings totaling about 573,000 square feet.
Lovett Industrial Breaks Ground on 537,132 SF Spec Project in South Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Locally based developer Lovett Industrial has broken ground on a 537,132-square-foot speculative project in South Houston. The project represents Phase II of a master-planned development known as 610 Business District and will consist of four shallow-bay warehouses that will range in size from 53,110 to 219,487 square feet. At full build-out, the 113-acre development will comprise 1.5 million square feet across nine buildings. Associated Bank is financing Phase II of 610 Business District. Alston Construction is the general contractor for the project, and CBRE is the leasing agent. Completion is slated for the first quarter of 2026.

