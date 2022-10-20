Lovett Industrial Breaks Ground on 613,758 SF Logistics Center in Brighton, Colorado

Lovett 76 Logistics Center in Brighton, Colo., will feature 613,758 square feet of Class A industrial space. (Rendering courtesy of Lovett Industrial)

BRIGHTON, COLO. — Houston-based Lovett Industrial has broken ground on Lovett 76 Logistics Center, a Class A industrial facility in Brighton.

Situated within Bromley Business Park, the 613,758-square-foot, cross-dock building will feature 36-foot clear heights, seven-inch reinforced concrete slab, 224 dock-high doors, 180-foot truck courts and at least 121 trailer parks, tenant dependent.

Constructed started in September and completion is slated for July 2023.