DALLAS — Houston-based developer Lovett Industrial has broken ground on a 960,956-square-foot project within the 140-acre Trinity West Business Park in West Dallas. Buildings II and III will total 763,960 and 196,996 square feet and are being developed as build-to-suits for a global logistics company and Dallas County, respectively. Arch-Con Corp. is the general contractor for the project, completion of which is slated for the fourth quarter.