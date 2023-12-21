Lovett Industrial Buys 109,000 SF Manufacturing Facility in Philadelphia, Plans Redevelopment

PHILADELPHIA — Houston-based developer Lovett Industrial has purchased a 109,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Philadelphia with plans to redevelop the property as a 176,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center. The 14.5-acre site is located at the southeast corner of U.S. Highway 1 and Red Lion Road in northeast Philadelphia. The new facility will have a rear-load configuration, clear height of 36 feet, 185-foot truck court depths and ample trailer parking space. Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the land deal. Lovett Industrial plans to begin demolitions next fall following the current manufacturing tenant’s vacating of the premises in the first quarter of next year.