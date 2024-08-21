Lovett Industrial Completes 201,329 SF Broadway Logistics Center in Denver

DENVER — Houston-based Lovett Industrial has completed construction of Broadway Logistics Center, a speculative Class A industrial building in central Denver.

Located at 6795 Broadway, the 201,329-square-foot, front-park, rear-load industrial facility features a 2,250-square-foot Class A office build-out, 32-foot clear heights, six-inch reinforced concrete slab, 204 auto parking stalls, 57 dock-high doors, 130-foot truck courts and 50 trailer parks.

Drew McManus, Bryan Fry and Ryan Searle of Cushman & Wakefield in Denver are marketing the facility for lease. The asset can be leased to a single tenant or multiple tenants with divisibility down to 22,360 square feet.