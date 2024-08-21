Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Located in central Denver, Broadway Logistics Centers offers 201,329 square feet of speculative industrial space.
Lovett Industrial Completes 201,329 SF Broadway Logistics Center in Denver

by Amy Works

DENVER — Houston-based Lovett Industrial has completed construction of Broadway Logistics Center, a speculative Class A industrial building in central Denver.

Located at 6795 Broadway, the 201,329-square-foot, front-park, rear-load industrial facility features a 2,250-square-foot Class A office build-out, 32-foot clear heights, six-inch reinforced concrete slab, 204 auto parking stalls, 57 dock-high doors, 130-foot truck courts and 50 trailer parks.

Drew McManus, Bryan Fry and Ryan Searle of Cushman & Wakefield in Denver are marketing the facility for lease. The asset can be leased to a single tenant or multiple tenants with divisibility down to 22,360 square feet.

