Lovett Industrial, Cresset Partners Break Ground on 1.2 MSF Logistics Project in Conroe, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Completion of NorthPort Logistics Center in Conroe is slated for the second quarter of next year.

CONROE, TEXAS — A partnership between locally based developer Lovett Industrial and private investment firm Cresset Partners has broken ground on NorthPort Logistics Center, a 1.2 million-square-foot logistics project in Conroe, about 40 miles north of Houston. The Class A facility will be situated on a 75-acre site within Conroe Park North and will feature 40-foot clear heights, 224 dock-high doors, 190-foot truck court depths and a minimum of 273 trailer parking stalls. Powers Brown Architecture is designing the project, and Alston Construction is serving as the general contractor. CBRE is the leasing agent, and Citizens Bank provided construction financing. Completion is slated for the second quarter of 2023.