Lovett Industrial, Cresset Partners Break Ground on 274,416 SF Project in Wylie, Texas

WYLIE, TEXAS — A partnership between Houston-based developer Lovett Industrial and Chicago-based investment firm Cresset Partners has broken ground on Wylie Business Center, a 274,416-square-foot project that will be located on the southern outskirts of Dallas. Building features will include a rear-load configuration, 36-foot clear heights, 55 dock-high doors, 185-foot truck court depths, 77 trailer parking stalls and 154 car parking spaces. Ware Malcolmb is the project architect, and Conlan Co. is the general contractor. JLL will market the property for lease. Completion is slated for December.