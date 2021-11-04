Lovett Industrial Delivers Three Warehouses Totaling 1.6 MSF in Metro Houston

MISSOURI CITY, SPRING AND SUGAR LAND, TEXAS — Locally based investment firm Lovett Industrial has completed construction of three warehouses totaling approximately 1.6 million square feet in the Houston area. The properties include a 1 million-square-foot building in the southwestern suburb of Missouri City; a 220,000-square-foot facility within 99 North Logistics Park in the northern suburb of Spring; and a 326,000-square-foot asset located within Sugar Land Business Park, also on the city’s southwestern outskirts. The first two projects were executed as build-to-suits for an undisclosed, global e-commerce firm. The third building is 50 percent leased to Boise Cascade Building Materials Distribution. Lovett Industrial delivered the buildings with 95 percent of the total space preleased.