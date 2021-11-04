REBusinessOnline

Lovett Industrial Delivers Three Warehouses Totaling 1.6 MSF in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

MISSOURI CITY, SPRING AND SUGAR LAND, TEXAS — Locally based investment firm Lovett Industrial has completed construction of three warehouses totaling approximately 1.6 million square feet in the Houston area. The properties include a 1 million-square-foot building in the southwestern suburb of Missouri City; a 220,000-square-foot facility within 99 North Logistics Park in the northern suburb of Spring; and a 326,000-square-foot asset located within Sugar Land Business Park, also on the city’s southwestern outskirts. The first two projects were executed as build-to-suits for an undisclosed, global e-commerce firm. The third building is 50 percent leased to Boise Cascade Building Materials Distribution. Lovett Industrial delivered the buildings with 95 percent of the total space preleased.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  