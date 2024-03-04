Lovett Industrial, Heitman Acquire 720,000 SF Industrial Park in Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA. — Houston-based Lovett Industrial and Chicago-based Heitman LLC have acquired Diamond Hill Distribution Center, a four-building industrial park in Norfolk spanning 720,000 square feet. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Cushman & Wakefield brokered the transaction, and John Alascio of Cushman & Wakefield arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing through Voya Financial on behalf of the buyers.

Located on State Route 168 with adjacent access to I-64 and I-464, Diamond Hill is situated near Chesapeake and Virginia Beach, as well as the Port of Virginia’s Norfolk International Terminal and Virginia International Gateway port terminals. The park’s four buildings all have rail spurs that are activable for Norfolk Southern’s main line.

The property was fully leased at the time of sale to four tenants and features a combined 96 loading positions, additional trailer parking, over 520 auto parking stalls and 27- to 29-foot clear heights. Lovett Industrial and Heitman have tapped Charles Dickinson of Harvey Lindsey Commercial Real Estate to lease and market Diamond Hill.