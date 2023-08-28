Lovett Industrial, PCCP Acquire 1.4 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — Locally based developer Lovett Industrial and Los Angeles-based PCCP LCC have acquired The Claymoore Portfolio, a collection of 10 buildings totaling roughly 1.4 million square feet in northwest Houston. The buildings comprise two developments, Claymoore Business Park and Northwest Business Park, and range in size from 12,000 to 275,000 square feet. Claymoore Business Park features 1 million square feet of space across eight cross-dock and front-load buildings with 18- to 24-foot clear heights and 960 parking spaces. Northwest Business Park consists of one cross-dock and one front-load building totaling 378,900 square feet that offer 24-foot clear heights and 746 parking spaces. The portfolio was 100 percent leased at the time of sale to a roster of 21 tenants. Trent Agnew of JLL brokered the deal, the seller of which was not disclosed. Michael Johnson and Wally Reid, also with JLL, arranged acquisition financing through Voya Financial.