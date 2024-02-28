Lovett Industrial, PCCP Break Ground on 785,000 SF Spec Project in Metro Houston

STAFFORD, TEXAS — A partnership between locally based developer Lovett Industrial and Los Angeles-based PCCP LLC has broken ground on Stafford Logistics Park, a 785,000-square-foot speculative industrial project that will be located on the southwestern outskirts of Houston. The development will consist of a 520,000-square-foot, cross-dock warehouse and a 265,000-square-foot, front-load warehouse. Building features will include 36- and 32-foot clear heights, respectively, as well as parking for 190 trailers and 380 cars. JLL will market the development for lease.