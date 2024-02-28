Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Stafford-Logistics-Park
A construction timeline for Stafford Logistics Park was not disclosed.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Lovett Industrial, PCCP Break Ground on 785,000 SF Spec Project in Metro Houston

by Taylor Williams

STAFFORD, TEXAS — A partnership between locally based developer Lovett Industrial and Los Angeles-based PCCP LLC has broken ground on Stafford Logistics Park, a 785,000-square-foot speculative industrial project that will be located on the southwestern outskirts of Houston. The development will consist of a 520,000-square-foot, cross-dock warehouse and a 265,000-square-foot, front-load warehouse. Building features will include 36- and 32-foot clear heights, respectively, as well as parking for 190 trailers and 380 cars. JLL will market the development for lease.

You may also like

Hospitality Solutions, Hilton to Open 164-Room Embassy Suites...

Rael Development Breaks Ground on 694-Bed Student Housing...

Miller Construction Completes 302,823 SF Warehouse in West...

Woda Cooper, Parallel Housing Deliver 56-Unit Affordable Housing...

NewQuest Arranges Sale of 139,538 SF Former Sam’s...

USA Properties Starts Construction of 284-Unit Terracina at...

Three Pillars Capital Acquires 16,000 SF Shopping Center...

36th Street Partners Purchases 17,360 SF Multi-Tenant Industrial...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 5,500 SF Industrial Lease...