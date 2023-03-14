REBusinessOnline

Lovett Industrial Receives $24.9M Construction Financing for Rialto, California Project

Once completed, Rialto II in Rialto, California, will feature 36-foot clear heights, two grade-level doors, 12 dock-high doors, a 130-foot truck court and 90 parking stalls.

RIALTO, CALIF. — Lovett Industrial has received $24.9 million in construction financing to develop Rialto II, a 114,115-square-foot, Class A industrial development in Rialto.

Once completed, Rialto II will feature 36-foot clear heights, two grade-level doors, 12 dock-high doors, a 130-foot truck court and 90 parking stalls. The six-acre site is located at 1910 W. Renaissance Parkway.

The three-year, fixed-rate loan is through American Realty Advisors. Peter Thompson, Samuel Godfrey and Jordan Leake led the JLL Capital Markets debt advisory team.





