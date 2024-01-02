Lovett Industrial, Rosewood to Develop 242,062 SF Industrial Project in Metro Dallas

ADDISON, TEXAS — A partnership between two developers, Houston-based Lovett Industrial and Dallas-based Rosewood Property Co., will develop Addison Innovation Center, a 242,062-square-foot industrial project that will be located on the northern outskirts of Dallas. The project will comprise two buildings on a 12.2-acre site. Building 1 will be a redevelopment of an existing, 140,698-square-foot flex office building, and Building 2 will be a newly constructed warehouse spanning 101,364 square feet. Colliers is the leasing agent for Addison Innovation Center. JLL arranged construction financing. LGE Design Group is designing the project.