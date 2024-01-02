Tuesday, January 2, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Addison-Innovation-Center
Addison Innovation Center will feature both ground up as well as a redevelopment of an existing building.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Lovett Industrial, Rosewood to Develop 242,062 SF Industrial Project in Metro Dallas

by Taylor Williams

ADDISON, TEXAS — A partnership between two developers, Houston-based Lovett Industrial and Dallas-based Rosewood Property Co., will develop Addison Innovation Center, a 242,062-square-foot industrial project that will be located on the northern outskirts of Dallas. The project will comprise two buildings on a 12.2-acre site. Building 1 will be a redevelopment of an existing, 140,698-square-foot flex office building, and Building 2 will be a newly constructed warehouse spanning 101,364 square feet. Colliers is the leasing agent for Addison Innovation Center. JLL arranged construction financing. LGE Design Group is designing the project.

You may also like

Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 27,800 SF...

Topgolf Breaks Ground on Two-Level Venue in Greensboro,...

Peinado Construction Opens New Office in Metro Austin

CBRE Brokers Sale of 300,240 SF Industrial Building...

Deep River Partners to Develop 27-Acre Mixed-Use Project...

Lecangs Signs 504,000 SF Industrial Lease in Whitehall,...

KRE Group Begins Leasing 212-Unit Multifamily Project in...

How 3PL Partnerships Allow Industrial Users to Expand...

Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 587,287 SF...