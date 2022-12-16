Lovett Industrial Starts Construction of 201,329 SF Broadway Logistics Center in Denver

Posted on by in Colorado, Development, Industrial, Western

Broadway Logistics Center will offer 201,329 square feet of front-park, rear-load building in Denver. (Rendering credit: Lovett Industrial)

DENVER — Houston-based Lovett Industrial closed on 14.9 acres of land for the development of Broadway Logistics Center, a Class A, front-park, rear-load building in Denver.

Totaling 201,329 square feet, Broadway Logistics Center will feature 32-foot clear heights, six-inch reinforced concrete slab, 204 auto parking stalls, 57 dock-high doors, 130 truck courts and 50 trailer parking spots. Construction started in November 2022 with completion slated for October 2023.

Drew McManus, Ryan Searle and Bryan Fry of Cushman & Wakefield will handle marketing and leasing efforts for the property. Texas Capital Bank provided construction financing. Brinkmann Constructors is serving as general contractor, Powers Brown Architecture is the lead architect and Kimley-Horn is serving as civil engineer.