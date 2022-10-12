Lovett Industrial Underway on 567,140 SF Industrial Project in North Houston

According to the development team, Nexus North is the only building under construction in this submarket with a footprint in excess of 500,000 square feet.

HOUSTON — Locally based developer Lovett Industrial is underway on construction of Nexus North Logistics Park, a 567,140-square-foot project in North Houston. Building features will include 36-foot clear heights, 104 dock-high doors, 135-foot truck court depths and ample trailer parking. Completion is slated for May 2023. MORE Architecture Studio is designing the project, with Burton Construction and AJ Lindsey LLC respectively serving as the general contractor and civil engineer. Nashville-based Pinnacle Bank provided construction financing. Boyd Commercial has been tapped as the leasing agent.