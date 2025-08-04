Lowe Acquires 207-Unit Tenth & G Multifamily Community in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Lowe has purchased Tenth & G, a multifamily property located in downtown San Diego. Terms of the transaction were not released. Rachel Parsons, Derrek Ostrzyzek, Mike Murphy and Kenji Thomas of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. Andrew Behrens and Jesse Weber of CBRE facilitated a loan on behalf of of the buyer.

Built in 2008, the eight-story Tenth & G features 207 studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, averaging 704 square feet. The building features floor-to-ceiling windows, generous ceiling heights, exposed concrete accents and expansive panoramic views of the city and bay. At the time of sale, the property featured original finishes. The buyer plans to implement a comprehensive interior renovation and repositioning of the common area amenities.