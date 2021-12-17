REBusinessOnline

Lowe Acquires Sequoia Station Shopping Center in Redwood City from Regency Centers

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

REDWOOD CITY, CALIF. — Lowe has completed the purchase of Regency Centers’ portion of the Sequoia Station Shopping Center in downtown Redwood City. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Lowe is in the process of seeking entitlements to redevelop the site into a modern mixed-use development as part of Redwood City’s proposed Transit District. The Regency portion of the property includes 103,000 square feet of retail space on 6.6 acres. Safeway and CVS/pharmacy anchor the property. Safeway will retain its current ownership within the shopping center and both Safeway and CVS/pharmacy will remain open and operating as the phased project is constructed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  