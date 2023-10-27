Lowe, Centennial Open 309-Unit Paloma Apartments at MainPlace Mixed-Use Redevelopment in Santa Ana, California

SANTA ANA, CALIF. — Los Angeles-based Lowe and Centennial have opened Paloma, a multifamily property in the Orange County city of Santa Ana. The development brings 309 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments to MainPlace, a shopping center that is being redeveloped into a mixed-use asset.

Apartments feature stylish kitchens, bathrooms, flooring and fixtures, as well as in-unit washers and dryers. The five-story community offers two private courtyards; a rooftop deck; central pool and spa; open-air kitchen with screened area; two-story fitness center and yoga room; business center with private offices; and multiple co-working spaces. Additional amenities include a dog run, dog spa, concierge package service, bike repair, bike storage and designated resident parking.

Centennial owns MainPlace, which a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana that is being transformed into a mixed-use environment. Current retail tenants include Macy’s, JCPenney, H&M, Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret, California Pizza Kitchen, Boudin SF, 24 Hour Fitness, T-Mobile, Candeeland, LensCrafters, Picture Show Theater and Round One Bowling & Amusement.