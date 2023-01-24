Lowe Develops 113,000 SF Office Building in Los Angeles Arts District

Posted on by in California, Development, Office, Western

Located at 2130 Violet St. in Los Angeles, the nine-story building features 109,100 square feet of office space, 3,400 square feet of ground-floor retail space, four levels of parking and a 3,000-square-foot rooftop deck/lounge. (Photo credit: Benny Chan Fotoworks)

LOS ANGELES — Lowe as developer and manager, along with Ware Malcomb as architect/designer and Swinerton as general contractor, has completed construction of a nine-story creative office building located at 2130 Violet St. in Los Angeles’ Arts District.

Totaling more than 113,000 square feet, the building includes 109,100 square feet of office space, 3,400 square feet of ground-floor retail space, four levels of parking for 275 vehicles, outdoor spaces including private terraces, and a 3,000-square-foot rooftop deck/lounge. The building offers 27,000-square-foot open floorplates, high ceilings, energy-efficient building systems and HVAC.