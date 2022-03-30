Lowe, LaSalle Investment Divest of IDEA1 Multifamily Community in San Diego for $106M

Located at 895 Park Blvd. in San Diego, IDEA1 features 295 apartments, coworking space, a rooftop clubroom, 24-hour fitness center, 5,533 square feet of retail space and 7,717 square feet of office space.

SAN DIEGO — Lowe and LaSalle Investment Management have completed the disposition of IDEA1, a mid-rise apartment complex located at 895 Park Blvd. in San Diego’s East Village neighborhood. Fairfield acquired the property for $106 million.

Built in 2017 by Lowe, LaSalle and I.D.E.A. Partners, the six-story IDEA1 features 295 apartments in a mix of studios, one- and two-bedroom units with 12-foot ceilings, dual-pane vinyl windows, full-size washers/dryers, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and an average size of 739 square feet.

Community amenities include a glass IDEA Box that serves as a business center, coworking space and conference room that can transform into a giant screen for movies and concerts in the courtyard. Additional amenities include a rooftop clubroom, sundeck with outdoor barbecues and firepits, rooftop spa, 24-hour fitness center, the HUB flexible event space, onsite restaurants and an art gallery. The property also offers 5,533 square feet of retail space and 7,717 square feet of office space, as well as a five-story mural.

Darcy Miramontes and Kip Malo of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal.