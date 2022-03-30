REBusinessOnline

Lowe, LaSalle Investment Divest of IDEA1 Multifamily Community in San Diego for $106M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

IDEA1-San-Diego-CA

Located at 895 Park Blvd. in San Diego, IDEA1 features 295 apartments, coworking space, a rooftop clubroom, 24-hour fitness center, 5,533 square feet of retail space and 7,717 square feet of office space.

SAN DIEGO — Lowe and LaSalle Investment Management have completed the disposition of IDEA1, a mid-rise apartment complex located at 895 Park Blvd. in San Diego’s East Village neighborhood. Fairfield acquired the property for $106 million.

Built in 2017 by Lowe, LaSalle and I.D.E.A. Partners, the six-story IDEA1 features 295 apartments in a mix of studios, one- and two-bedroom units with 12-foot ceilings, dual-pane vinyl windows, full-size washers/dryers, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and an average size of 739 square feet.

Community amenities include a glass IDEA Box that serves as a business center, coworking space and conference room that can transform into a giant screen for movies and concerts in the courtyard. Additional amenities include a rooftop clubroom, sundeck with outdoor barbecues and firepits, rooftop spa, 24-hour fitness center, the HUB flexible event space, onsite restaurants and an art gallery. The property also offers 5,533 square feet of retail space and 7,717 square feet of office space, as well as a five-story mural.

Darcy Miramontes and Kip Malo of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
7
Webinar: O Canada – Canadian Student Housing Investment and Development
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
Apr
14
Webinar: What’s Ahead For Seniors Housing Staff, Leaders and HR: A Study on 2022 Business Priorities
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  