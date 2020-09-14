Lowe Property Group Breaks Ground on $40M Mixed-Use Development in Downtown Salt Lake City

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Retail, Utah, Western

Located in downtown Salt Lake City, 6th & Main will feature 170 market-rate apartments, 10,100 square feet of commercial space, a two-level fitness center, swimming pool and rooftop deck and viewing terrace. (Rendering credit: MVE + Partners)

SALT LAKE CITY — Developer Lowe Property Group, architect MVE + Partners and general contractor Zwick Construction have broken ground on 6th & Main, a mixed-use development in downtown Salt Lake City. The eight-story structure will feature 10,100 square feet of commercial space and 141,149 square feet of residential apartments.

Totaling 283,936 square feet, 6th & Main will offer 170 market-rate apartments in a mix of modern studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts, a street-level lounge, co-working space, parking garage, two-level fitness center, swimming pool, spa, rooftop clubroom and viewing terrace.

The property is slated to open for leasing in fall 2022.