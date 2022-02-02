REBusinessOnline

Lowe Property Group, MVE + Partners Open Dixon Place Apartment Community in Salt Lake City

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Utah, Western

Dixon-Place-Salt-Lake-City-UT

Dixon Place in Salt Lake City features 59 apartments and 2,200 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

SALT LAKE CITY — Lowe Property Group, along with MVE + Partners as designer, has opened Dixon Place, a 49,049-square-foot mixed-used multifamily property in Salt Lake City.

Located at 1034 E. Elm Ave., Dixon Place features 35 one-bedroom and 24 two-bedroom units with full kitchens and bathrooms, as well as washers/dryers. The property also includes 2,200 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. Community amenities include a business lounge and conference room for remote workers, a fitness center, bike storage, Bark Park for pets, electric vehicle charging stations, a coffee bar and pool table.

