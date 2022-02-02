Lowe Property Group, MVE + Partners Open Dixon Place Apartment Community in Salt Lake City

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Utah, Western

Dixon Place in Salt Lake City features 59 apartments and 2,200 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

SALT LAKE CITY — Lowe Property Group, along with MVE + Partners as designer, has opened Dixon Place, a 49,049-square-foot mixed-used multifamily property in Salt Lake City.

Located at 1034 E. Elm Ave., Dixon Place features 35 one-bedroom and 24 two-bedroom units with full kitchens and bathrooms, as well as washers/dryers. The property also includes 2,200 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. Community amenities include a business lounge and conference room for remote workers, a fitness center, bike storage, Bark Park for pets, electric vehicle charging stations, a coffee bar and pool table.