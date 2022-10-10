REBusinessOnline

Lowe, Related Fund Complete 113,000 SF Office Building in LA Arts District

2130-Violet-St-Los-Angeles-CA

Located in downtown Los Angeles, 2130 Violet St features 113,000 square feet of office space. (Image courtesy of www.2130violet.com)

LOS ANGELES — A joint venture between Lowe and Related Fund Management has completed the development of a nine-story office building in the Arts District of downtown Los Angeles.

Located at 2130 Violet St., the building features four floors of office space atop 3,300 square feet of ground-floor retail space and four levels of parking. The 113,000-square-foot property offers open 14-foot-high floorplates, floor-to-ceiling glass, and efficient systems and solar panels allowing for reduced utility costs.

Additionally, the asset includes balconies and terraces on every floor with ample space for open-air events and meetings, operable windows and balcony doorways allowing for increased outdoor air circulation, and an outdoor rooftop deck with skyline views. The building also features touchless systems and upgraded HVAC with high-capacity air filtration and outside air ventilation.

Mike Condon Jr., Pete Collins, Brittany Winn, McKenna Gaskill and Scott Menkus of Cushman & Wakefield are leasing agents for the building.

