Lowe, Related Fund Management Start Construction of 113,000 SF Office Building in Los Angeles

Slated for completion in mid-2022, 2130 Violet Street in Los Angeles will feature 113,000 square feet of office space and a 3,000-square-foot rooftop deck with lounge seating, tables and chairs. (Rendering courtesy of Lowe)

LOS ANGELES — A joint venture between Lowe and Related Fund Management (RFM) has commenced construction of a nine-story office building located at 2130 Violet St. in Los Angeles’ Arts District. Lowe and RFM recently formed a partnership for the Violet Street development, which Lowe has been planning since 2017.

The 113,000-square-foot building will feature 27,000-square-foot open floorplates, high ceilings, operable windows and energy-efficient building systems and HVAC. The building’s top four floor will be dedicated to contemporary and flexible office space, with substantial terraces allowing for increased circulation of fresh air and connected indoor/outdoor work and meeting spaces. The property will also feature a 3,000-square-foot rooftop deck with lounge seating, tables and chairs for tenants use.

As part of the development, the joint venture is installing public infrastructure, including sidewalks, crosswalks, a traffic signal, tree grates, street lighting and landscaping along Violet Street.

Ware Malcomb is serving as architect and Swinerton is serving as general contractor for the project, which is slated for completion in early 2022.

Mike Condon Jr., Pete Collins, Scott Menkus and Brittany Winn of Cushman & Wakefield are handling leasing for the development. Todd Tydlaska and Mike Caprio of CBRE, along with Mike Condon of Cushman & Wakefield, brokered the joint venture between Lowe and RFM. Tim Meier and Matt Swanston of Preferred Capital Advisors secured project financing.