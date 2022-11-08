REBusinessOnline

Lowe Tops Out 225-Room Cooper Hotel in Downtown Charleston

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, South Carolina, Southeast

The Cooper will feature 12,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, a 7,000-square-foot spa and fitness center and almost 20,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor event space. Food-and-beverage offerings will include a waterfront café and signature restaurant.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Lowe, with construction company BL Harbert International, has completed the vertical construction of The Cooper, a 225-room, waterfront hotel located at 176 Concord St. in downtown Charleston. The hotel will feature 12,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, a 7,000-square-foot spa and fitness center, almost 20,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor event space, food-and-beverage offerings and an outdoor infinity-edge pool. Lowe is also working with the City of Charleston to expand Joe Riley Waterfront Park at the site by 400 feet. McMillan Pazdan Smith and Robert Glazier were architects for the project, with interior design by Champalimaud Design and landscape architecture by DesignWorks.

