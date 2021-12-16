REBusinessOnline

Lowe Tops out 550-Unit Mason and Main Apartment Development in Seattle

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Washington, Western

Mason-Main-Seattle-WA

Located in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace development, Mason and Main will feature 550 apartments and 6,800 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

SEATTLE — Lowe has topped out the second of two nine-story towers totaling 550 apartments at Mason and Main, a multifamily development within Yesler Terrace in Seattle. The first 335-unit tower topped out in June 2021 and is slated for completion in mid-2022, while the second 215-unit tower is scheduled for completion in the last quarter of 2022.

Mason and Main’s 550 apartments range from studio to two-bedroom floor plans, with 26.5 percent designated as affordable housing. Residences will feature modern fixtures and finishes and some units will offer private patios and balconies.

Both buildings will offer a variety of communal spaces and amenities, including rooftop decks and lounges, green roof areas, courtyards with barbecues and seating, a community vegetable garden, sky lounges for community events, a media center, gaming room and theater, workshop/hobby room and resident lounge. Additionally, the development will feature a fitness room, dog walk, dog grooming spaces, co-working spaces, 6,800 square feet of ground-floor retail space and 315 parking stalls.

Mason and Main is located at 209 12th Ave. S and 1020 S. Main St. Ankrom Moisan Architects designed the property and Compass is serving as general contractor.

