Lowe Tops out 550-Unit Mason and Main Apartment Development in Seattle
SEATTLE — Lowe has topped out the second of two nine-story towers totaling 550 apartments at Mason and Main, a multifamily development within Yesler Terrace in Seattle. The first 335-unit tower topped out in June 2021 and is slated for completion in mid-2022, while the second 215-unit tower is scheduled for completion in the last quarter of 2022.
Mason and Main’s 550 apartments range from studio to two-bedroom floor plans, with 26.5 percent designated as affordable housing. Residences will feature modern fixtures and finishes and some units will offer private patios and balconies.
Both buildings will offer a variety of communal spaces and amenities, including rooftop decks and lounges, green roof areas, courtyards with barbecues and seating, a community vegetable garden, sky lounges for community events, a media center, gaming room and theater, workshop/hobby room and resident lounge. Additionally, the development will feature a fitness room, dog walk, dog grooming spaces, co-working spaces, 6,800 square feet of ground-floor retail space and 315 parking stalls.
Mason and Main is located at 209 12th Ave. S and 1020 S. Main St. Ankrom Moisan Architects designed the property and Compass is serving as general contractor.