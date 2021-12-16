Lowe Tops out 550-Unit Mason and Main Apartment Development in Seattle

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Washington, Western

Located in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace development, Mason and Main will feature 550 apartments and 6,800 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

SEATTLE — Lowe has topped out the second of two nine-story towers totaling 550 apartments at Mason and Main, a multifamily development within Yesler Terrace in Seattle. The first 335-unit tower topped out in June 2021 and is slated for completion in mid-2022, while the second 215-unit tower is scheduled for completion in the last quarter of 2022.

Mason and Main’s 550 apartments range from studio to two-bedroom floor plans, with 26.5 percent designated as affordable housing. Residences will feature modern fixtures and finishes and some units will offer private patios and balconies.

Both buildings will offer a variety of communal spaces and amenities, including rooftop decks and lounges, green roof areas, courtyards with barbecues and seating, a community vegetable garden, sky lounges for community events, a media center, gaming room and theater, workshop/hobby room and resident lounge. Additionally, the development will feature a fitness room, dog walk, dog grooming spaces, co-working spaces, 6,800 square feet of ground-floor retail space and 315 parking stalls.

Mason and Main is located at 209 12th Ave. S and 1020 S. Main St. Ankrom Moisan Architects designed the property and Compass is serving as general contractor.