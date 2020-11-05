REBusinessOnline

Lowe, USAA Break Ground on Multifamily Redevelopment Project in Northern Virginia

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Southeast, Virginia

Park + Ford is an adaptive reuse project of two former office buildings within the Park Center complex in Alexandria, Va. The two 14-story properties will feature 435 apartments upon completion in 2021.

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — Lowe and USAA Real Estate have broken ground on Park + Ford, an adaptive reuse project of two former office buildings within the Park Center complex in Alexandria. The two 14-story properties will feature 435 apartments upon completion. Also on the campus is an office building at 4300 King St. that includes a 55,000-square-foot X-Sport Fitness club.

Apartments will include studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans fitted with contemporary fixtures and appliances with a nod to Alexandria’s industrial history. Park + Ford will feature indoor and outdoor common areas for coworking, small gatherings or individual use.

The apartment conversion is anticipated to be complete in 2021. The project team includes Bonstra | Haresign Architects and Whiting-Turner Contracting Co. Lowe will continue to manage the office building at 4300 King St. through its property management affiliate, Hospitality at Work.

Lowe and USAA acquired the office campus in 2018 and financed the acquisition and conversion with a $128 million loan from Newport Beach, Calif.-based PIMCO.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
9
Webinar: Las Vegas Multifamily Outlook — How is the Vegas Apartment Sector Responding to the Pandemic?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
16
Webinar: Southeast Retail Investment Outlook — Will Retail Investment Activity Bounce Back in 2021?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  