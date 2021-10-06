REBusinessOnline

Lowenstein Sandler Signs 125,700 SF Office Lease Renewal, Expansion in Manhattan

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Office

NEW YORK CITY — National law firm Lowenstein Sandler has signed a 125,700-square-foot office lease renewal and expansion at 1251 Avenue of the Americas in Manhattan. The 54-story, 2.3 million-square-foot office tower is situated atop the Rockefeller Center subway hub in the borough’s Midtown area. David Falk, Peter Shimkin, Eric Cagner and Nick Berger of Newmark represented the landlord, Mitsui Fudosan America, in the lease negotiations. Michael Goldman and Philip Weiss of AttentivRE represented Lowenstein Sandler, which is extending its current lease and taking an additional 25,000 square feet on the 19th floor.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
Webinar: Seniors Housing — Lead Generation Lessons From Active Adult Communities
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews