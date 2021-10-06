Lowenstein Sandler Signs 125,700 SF Office Lease Renewal, Expansion in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — National law firm Lowenstein Sandler has signed a 125,700-square-foot office lease renewal and expansion at 1251 Avenue of the Americas in Manhattan. The 54-story, 2.3 million-square-foot office tower is situated atop the Rockefeller Center subway hub in the borough’s Midtown area. David Falk, Peter Shimkin, Eric Cagner and Nick Berger of Newmark represented the landlord, Mitsui Fudosan America, in the lease negotiations. Michael Goldman and Philip Weiss of AttentivRE represented Lowenstein Sandler, which is extending its current lease and taking an additional 25,000 square feet on the 19th floor.