Lowes Foods Signs 52,000 SF Lease at Christenbury Village in Concord, North Carolina

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, North Carolina, Retail, Southeast

Christenbury Village

Christenbury Village is a 17-acre development located at the intersection of Cox Mill Road and Christenbury Parkway.

CONCORD, N.C. — Winston-Salem-based Lowes Foods LLC has signed a lease to anchor Christenbury Village, a grocery-anchored mixed-use development in Concord. Christenbury Investors LLC, an entity affiliated with Charlotte-based MPV Properties LLC and Mission Properties LLC, is the developer.

Christenbury Village is a 17-acre development located at the intersection of Cox Mill Road and Christenbury Parkway. The project is slated to include an approximately 52,000-square-foot Lowes Foods, two mixed-use buildings featuring approximately 150 apartment units and about 26,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. Christenbury Village will also include 24,000-square-foot medical office and shop retail buildings along Christenbury Parkway.

The developer plans to break ground on Phase I of the project in the fourth quarter, and Lowes Foods is slated to open in the beginning of 2023. Austin Easter of MPV Properties represented Lowes Foods in the lease transaction.

