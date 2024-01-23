Lowes Foods to Anchor 50-Acre Platt Springs Crossing Development in Lexington, South Carolina

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lowes Foods has signed a lease to anchor Platt Springs Crossing, a 50-acre mixed-use development currently underway in Lexington, a western suburb of Columbia, S.C. The Winston-Salem-based grocer will occupy 51,000 square feet at the development. Other tenants will include Chipotle Mexican Grill, Tidal Wave Car Wash, Panda Express and Planet Fitness.

An affiliate of NAI Columbia doing business as LLDC Platt Springs LF LLC is the developer of the project, which is scheduled to begin opening early next year. Ben Kelly and Patrick Chambers of NAI Columbia represented the landlord in the lease negotiations with Lowes Foods. The grocery store is scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2025.