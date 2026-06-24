Lowes Foods to Anchor Mixed-Use Project in Mooresville, North Carolina

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Lowes Foods plans to anchor Cadia Village Mooresville, a mixed-use development underway in suburban Charlotte. The Winston-Salem-based grocer will open a 52,000-square-foot store that features various departments, including a craft brewery (The Beer Den), coffee shop (Boxcar Coffee) and bakery (The Cakery).

The developer, Pappas Properties, plans to break ground on the new Lowes Foods store in the third quarter, aiming for delivery in 2027. Situated near Lake Norman, Cadia Village Mooresville will feature a retail center, offices, a community village green space, for-sale homes, active adult apartments and cottage townhomes. Pappas Properties broke ground on Phase I of the mixed-use project last November.