Lowe’s Home Centers Signs 1.1 MSF Industrial Lease in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Northeast, Pennsylvania

Shippensburg 81 Logistics Center spans 100 acres with frontage along Interstate 81.

SHIPPENSBURG, PA. — Lowe’s Home Centers LLC has signed a 1.1 million-square-foot industrial lease in Shippensburg, located in between Pittsburgh and Philadelphia in the southern-central region of the state. The home improvement retailer will occupy warehouse and distribution space at Shippensburg 81 Logistics Center, a newly developed property situated on a 100-acre site along Interstate 81. Building features include 36-foot clear heights, 189 dock doors, 185-foot truck court depths, 250 car parking spaces, 631 trailer parking spaces and an ESFR sprinkler system. Mike Hess and David Remington of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Mark Chubb and Mike Zerbe of Colliers International represented the landlord, Philadelphia-based Equus Capital Partners.

