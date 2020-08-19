Lowe’s Home Improvement Reports 30 Percent Increase in Same Store Sales During Second Quarter

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Lowe’s Home Improvement posted a 30 percent increase in same store sales during its second quarter, which ended July 31. The total sales reached $27.3 billion, compared with $21 billion in the second quarter of 2019.

Lowe’s also invested $460 million during the quarter to support frontline hourly associates. In 2020, the company thus far has invested $560 million in COVID-19-related financial support for its associates and community pandemic relief, with a focus on minority and rural small businesses and healthcare workers.

Mooresville-based Lowe’s is an essential retailer, meaning it has remained open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. As of July 31, Lowe’s operates 1,968 home improvement and hardware stores in the United States and Canada.