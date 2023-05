MESQUITE, TEXAS — Lowe’s Home Improvement has signed a 78,000-square-foot industrial lease at Landmark at the Meadows, a speculative project that is under construction in the eastern Dallas suburb of Mesquite. The North Carolina-based retailer is taking more than half the space at Building II, which totals 139,319 square feet and features 32-foot clear heights. Kurt Griffin and Nathan Orbin of JLL negotiated the lease on behalf of the landlord, Florida-based Landmark Cos.