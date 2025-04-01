Lowe’s Home Improvement to Open 107,135 SF Store in Manvel, Texas

MANVEL, TEXAS — Lowe’s Home Improvement will open a 107,135-square-foot store in Manvel, a southern suburb of Houston. The store, which will include a 34,442-square-foot garden and nursery, will be located within Manvel Town Center, a 273-acre mixed-use development by Weitzman. A 108,000-square-foot H-E-B grocery store anchors the initial phase of the development, and a slew of additional retail and food-and-beverage users have either recently or will soon open stores at Manvel Town Center. Lowe’s is slated to open in late 2026.