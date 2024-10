CELINA, TEXAS — Lowe’s Home Improvement will open a 94,000-square-foot store in Celina, located at the convergence of Collin and Denton counties in North Texas. The North Carolina-based retailer will join the tenant roster at The Crossing at Moore Farm, a 100-acre mixed-use development located along Preston Road. The store will be situated on a 14-acre site, and Lowe’s expects to receive its certificate of occupancy by March 2027.