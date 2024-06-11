Lowe’s Home Improvement to Open 94,000 SF Store in Magnolia, Texas

MAGNOLIA, TEXAS — Lowe’s Home Improvement will open a 94,000-square-foot store in the northwestern Houston suburb of Magnolia. The North Carolina-based retailer acquired 10 acres at the corner of FM 1488 and Spur 149 for the store, which will be part of a larger 60-acre retail development known as Magnolia Village. Gulf Coast Commercial is the master developer of Magnolia Village. Construction of the store is scheduled to begin later this year and to be complete in 2025. Parkside Capital sold the land to Lowe’s for an undisclosed price.