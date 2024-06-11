Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsDevelopmentRetailTexas

Lowe’s Home Improvement to Open 94,000 SF Store in Magnolia, Texas

by Taylor Williams

MAGNOLIA, TEXAS — Lowe’s Home Improvement will open a 94,000-square-foot store in the northwestern Houston suburb of Magnolia. The North Carolina-based retailer acquired 10 acres at the corner of FM 1488 and Spur 149 for the store, which will be part of a larger 60-acre retail development known as Magnolia Village. Gulf Coast Commercial is the master developer of Magnolia Village. Construction of the store is scheduled to begin later this year and to be complete in 2025. Parkside Capital sold the land to Lowe’s for an undisclosed price.

You may also like

HPI Real Estate Buys 840-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...

Lone Star PACE Provides $31M in C-PACE Financing...

Sherman & Roylance Brokers Sale of Seniors Housing...

Bradford Negotiates 3,527 SF Lease at Industrial Flex...

Prime Group Acquires Two Self-Storage Portfolios Totaling 1...

Urby Begins Leasing 317-Unit Apartment Building in Jersey...

Russo Development Completes 296-Unit Apartment Community in Downtown...

Tishman Speyer Acquires Industrial Park in South Florida...

Whitestone, Shaner Purchase 275-Room Le Meridien Atlanta Perimeter...