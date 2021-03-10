Lowe’s Signs 178,757 SF Industrial Lease in Wilmington, Massachusetts

The industrial property at 613 Main St. in Wilmington is located about 17 miles from downtown Boston near the I-93 corridor.

WILMINGTON, MASS. — Lowe’s Home Improvement (NYSE: LOW) has signed a 178,757-square-foot industrial lease at 613 Main St. in the northern Boston suburb of Wilmington. Tony Coskren, Ed Jarosz, Richard Ruggiero, Torin Taylor, Rick Schuhwerk, Brian Pinch and Lizzie Kusbit of Newmark represented the landlord, a joint venture between The Seyon Group and Connecticut-based Wheelock Street Capital, in the lease negotiations. The name and representative of the tenant were not disclosed.