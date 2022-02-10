Lowe’s Signs Lease for 60,000 SF Warehouse Development in Salem, Virginia

SALEM, VA. — Lowe’s Home Centers LLC has signed a lease for a 60,000-square-foot warehouse in Roanoke County’s Valley Tech Park in Salem. Roanoke, Va.-based Samet Corp. and North Carolina-based Valley Tech Partners LLC purchased the 8.5-acre site at 0 Technology Drive for the project. Construction is expected to begin in the first quarter and will be completed within a year. Boyd Johnson of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer arranged the Lowe’s lease and land acquisition on behalf of the landlords.