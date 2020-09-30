REBusinessOnline

Lowe’s to Open 120,000 SF Distribution Center at Kyle Crossing in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

Kyle-Crossing-Business-Park

Lowe's will occupy a building at Kyle Crossing Business Park that is adjacent to Amazon's new 308,000-square-foot sortation facility.

KYLE, TEXAS — Lowe’s has signed a lease to open a 120,000-square-foot distribution center at Kyle Crossing Business Park, a 40-acre development located about 20 miles south of downtown Austin. Lowe’s will occupy approximately 60 percent of Building 1 at 1980 Kohlers Crossing, adjacent to the nearly 308,000-square-foot facility that was leased by Amazon in July. California-based Majestic Realty owns Kyle Crossing Business Park.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
6
Webinar: Houston Retail Outlook— How is the Houston Market Responding to the Pandemic?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
14
Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
14
Conversation Technology As A Game Changer: Increasing Sales Effectiveness in Seniors Housing
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  