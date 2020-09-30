Lowe’s to Open 120,000 SF Distribution Center at Kyle Crossing in Metro Austin

Lowe's will occupy a building at Kyle Crossing Business Park that is adjacent to Amazon's new 308,000-square-foot sortation facility.

KYLE, TEXAS — Lowe’s has signed a lease to open a 120,000-square-foot distribution center at Kyle Crossing Business Park, a 40-acre development located about 20 miles south of downtown Austin. Lowe’s will occupy approximately 60 percent of Building 1 at 1980 Kohlers Crossing, adjacent to the nearly 308,000-square-foot facility that was leased by Amazon in July. California-based Majestic Realty owns Kyle Crossing Business Park.