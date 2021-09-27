REBusinessOnline

Loyola Medicine Opens 30,000 SF Laboratory Facility in Maywood, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Illinois, Midwest

The new laboratory is located at the Maywood campus of Loyola University Medical Center.

MAYWOOD, ILL. — Loyola Medicine has opened a 30,000-square-foot clinical laboratory facility to serve Loyola University Medical Center, its academic medical center, as well as two community hospitals, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and MacNeal Hospital. The new laboratory is housed on the fourth and fifth floors of the existing emergency medical services building, which is located at the Maywood campus of Loyola University Medical Center. HED designed the space and Leopardo Construction served as the general contractor.

